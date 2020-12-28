Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
BUSTED! Newark Men Caught Running Illegal Bar, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Argeni Castro-Taveras, 36, and Jesus Vilanueva, 28, were charged with running an illegal bar out of 33 Taylor St., in Newark.
Argeni Castro-Taveras, 36, and Jesus Vilanueva, 28, were charged with running an illegal bar out of 33 Taylor St., in Newark. Photo Credit: Newark PD/Google Maps

A pair of Newark men were charged with running an illegal bar -- days after two women were arrested for the same, authorities said Monday night.

Detectives from the Newark Police Division’s Vice Crimes Task Force investigating a large party in the basement of a residence at 33 Taylor St., around 12:20 a.m., Monday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The detectives heard loud music coming from inside the home and, once inside, found several people drinking at tables -- Argeni Castro-Taveras, 36, and Jesus Vilanueva, 28, behind the bar, Ambrose said.

Neither of the men could produce the appropriate paperwork proving they held a license to sell alcohol, police said.

Both Castro-Taveras and Villanueva were arrested, and charged with maintaining an illegal liquor establishment, illegal possession of alcohol and illegal sale of alcohol, Ambrose said.

The charges come just one day after authorities arrested a pair of Newark women for throwing a 200-person bash in violation of COVID-19 regulations, and without paperwork proving they held a license to sell alcohol.

These charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Police confiscated $775.00 in illegal alcohol proceeds along with several bottles of liquor at the scene.

