Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bronx Trio Nabbed In Parkway Pursuit That Seriously Injured Essex County Driver

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Lachris Allmond
Lachris Allmond Photo Credit: Essex County Jail

Three Bronx, NY residents were arrested in connection with a Garden State Parkway pursuit that left one person seriously injured, authorities said.

Troopers saw a gray BMW sedan pull out of the Brookdale Service Area and being speeding southbound on the highway in Bloomfield (Essex County) around 2:20 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, New Jersey State Police said.

As troopers attempted to stop the BMW, the driver got off the highway, then got back on -- still speeding, police said.

The vehicle struck an Acura TL off Exit 150 on Hoover Avenue, sending the driver to the hospital with serious injuries, NJSP said.

After a brief foot pursuit, all three occupants of the BMW were arrested.

Lachris Allmond, 24, was being held in the Essex County Jail pending a detention hearing, on charges of eluding, resisting arrest by flight, hindering apprehension, assault by auto, and possession of marijuana. 

Noel Molina, 24, and Mia Martinez,19 were charged with resisting arrest by flight and possession of marijuana.They were released pending a court date.

Anyone with information related to this investigation who may have witnessed the operation of the BMW is asked to contact Bloomfield Station, Criminal Investigation Office at 732-441-4500, extension 3432. Anonymous tips are welcome.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.