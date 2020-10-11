Bronx Trio Nabbed In Parkway Pursuit That Seriously Injured Essex County Driver

Three Bronx, NY residents were arrested in connection with a Garden State Parkway pursuit that left one person seriously injured, authorities said.

Troopers saw a gray BMW sedan pull out of the Brookdale Service Area and being speeding southbound on the highway in Bloomfield (Essex County) around 2:20 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, New Jersey State Police said.

As troopers attempted to stop the BMW, the driver got off the highway, then got back on -- still speeding, police said.

The vehicle struck an Acura TL off Exit 150 on Hoover Avenue, sending the driver to the hospital with serious injuries, NJSP said.

After a brief foot pursuit, all three occupants of the BMW were arrested.

Lachris Allmond, 24, was being held in the Essex County Jail pending a detention hearing, on charges of eluding, resisting arrest by flight, hindering apprehension, assault by auto, and possession of marijuana.

Noel Molina, 24, and Mia Martinez,19 were charged with resisting arrest by flight and possession of marijuana.They were released pending a court date.

Anyone with information related to this investigation who may have witnessed the operation of the BMW is asked to contact Bloomfield Station, Criminal Investigation Office at 732-441-4500, extension 3432. Anonymous tips are welcome.

