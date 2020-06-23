Authorities: Man Stole Motorized Wheelchair Parked Outside Newark Store

A 33-year-old Newark man stole a motorized wheelchair that had been parked outside of a local store, authorities charged.

Shawn Bellinger stole the wheelchair from outside a store on the 100 block of Sussex Avenue on June 10 around 7:30 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

Bellinger was identified and arrested on a warrant following an investigation on Monday, June 22, Ambrose said.

The wheelchair was returned to its owner, and Bellinger was charged with theft.

