Authorities ID Man Killed In Newark Shooting

Authorities have identified the victim who was killed in a Newark shooting Wednesday evening.

Akram Brown, 42, was shot in Mount Vernon Place and pronounced dead at the scene around 8 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.