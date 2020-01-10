Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Arrest Made In July Shooting Of Newark Man, 22

Cecilia Levine
Al-Muqtadir Padgett
Al-Muqtadir Padgett Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

An arrest has been made in last July's shooting of 22-year-old Tyree R. Quinones.

Al-Muqtadir Padgett, 32, a city resident, shot Quinones near 115 Sunset Ave., on July 13, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Padgett was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Padgett is currently in custody at the Essex County Correctional facility.

“Working with our law enforcement partners, we were able to identify and bring charges against this defendant. We will now move to the next stage of prosecuting this case,’’ Stephens said.

“I commend members of the Homicide Task force for their diligence in identifying and apprehending this suspect,” Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose stated. “No one should lose their life due to senseless gun violence.”

