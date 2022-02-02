Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice
Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Newark Boy

Valerie Musson
Al-Samir Williams, 14
Al-Samir Williams, 14 Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety via Facebook

Police have issued an alert for a missing 14-year-old boy from Newark.

Al-Samir Williams, pictured above, was last seen in the area of Nairin Place near Vernon Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

Williams has a medium brown complexion, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, O’Hara said.

He may be wearing black Adidas sweatpants and a black bubble jacket.

Anyone with information about Williams’ location is urged to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

