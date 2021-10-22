9-Year-Old Boy Shot In Newark

A 9-year-old boy was shot in Newark on Friday evening, authorities confirmed

Police were called to the 200 block of South Orange around 6:35 p.m., where the boy was found -- grazed by gunfire, Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

The boy was taken to University Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available.

