3 Charged With Attempted Murder In Union County Shooting

Three men have been charged with attempted murder in an April 2021 shooting in which they fired 35 rounds at their target while in a stolen car in Union County, authorities said.

Raheim Morgan, 19 of Dunellen, Ja’Son Spann, 19 of Plainfield and Demetrius Stephens 19 of Piscataway, were driving on Liberty and West 4th streets in Plainfield, on April 26 around 1:30 p.m., when they opened fire, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

The victim was able to hide and take cover, ultimately emerging unharmed, authorities said. Once on scene, officers found numerous shell spent casings and discovered that several homes and vehicles had been struck by gunfire.

The three men were charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and third-degree receiving stolen property. They were remanded to the Essex County Jail pending court appearances.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this matter or these suspects is urged to contact Plainfield Police Detective Ilyas Muhammad at (908) 753 -3531.

