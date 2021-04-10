Contact Us
22-Year-Old Man Dead In Irvington Sidewalk Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Irvington Public Safety building
Irvington Public Safety building Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities have identified the 22-year-old man who died in an afternoon shooting last weekend in Irvington.

Jarod Rogers was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound on Madison Avenue just after 3 p.m. Saturday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.

Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene 3:33 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

