10-Year-Old Hospitalized In Hit-Run Newark Motorcycle Crash

A girl was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash Friday evening in Newark, police said.

The 10-year-old girl was struck near Chancellor Avenue and Schley Street around 6:45 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

The girl was rushed to University Hospital for treatment. Unconfirmed reports say she suffered a broken leg.

The motorcyclist did not remain at the scene. The incident remained under investigation.

