Robert Hollingsworth Arrest

A 31-year-old New Jersey man wanted out of Pennsylvania was arrested after he was found with a stolen car and then led officers on a foot pursuit over the weekend, police said.

Photo Credit: Essex County Jail
by Sam Barron & Cecilia Levine

Robert Hollingsworth, who was charged in Easton, PA with car theft last year, became the center of an investigation in Fairfield (Essex County), NJ, on Saturday, March 30, when police were notified of a stolen green Kia Soul stolen out of Passaic three days prior, Fairfield police said in a release.

Police found the Kia at a BP gas station on Route 46 east, parked, running, and unoccupied around 1 p.m., officers said. Hollingsworth approached the car but ran off when contacted by police, officers said.

Hollingsworth was apprehended near the Double Tree Hotel, police said. He and several officers suffered minor injuries, police said. They were evaluated by EMS and declined medical treatment, police said.

Hollingsworth was charged with being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obstruction, and resisting arrest, police said. He was later transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility pending a first appearance, police said.

