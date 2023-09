Charles Pryor II's handgun was detected in the X-ray machine and was seized by an Essex County Sheriff's Officer manning the security screening post, the Essex County Sheriff's Office said.

Pryor told police he forgot the handgun was in his backpack, police said. Pryor was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit in the second degree. He was transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility.

