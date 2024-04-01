One Injured In Newark Three-Alarm Blaze: Police

At 11:33 a.m., firefighters responded to 734 Summer Ave. and found the fire on two floors of the building, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said . Firefighters transmitted a second alarm at 11:37 a.m. and a third alarm at 11:49 a.m., requesting additional units respond to the scene, Fragé said.

The residences at 732 Summer Ave. and 736 Summer Ave. were also exposed to the fire, Fragé said. The woman was transported to University Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, Fragé said.

The fire was declared under control at 12:25 p.m, Fragé said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.