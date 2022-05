The Orange Police Department was mourning the sudden loss of one of its officers.

Rodolfo Diaz died on Thursday, May 19 at 34 years old.

Diaz joined the ranks in Orange in March 2021, where he stayed until he died.

He was remembered by his friends, family, and colleagues for his commitment, attention to detail, and dependability.

