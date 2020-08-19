Newark Tattoo Artist Stephanie Nunez, 34, Was Free Spirit With Passion For Life

The Newark community is mourning the death of local tattoo artist Stephanie Nunez.

Nunez, 34, died Aug. 14 at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City, her obituary says.

Born in Montevideo, Uruguay, Nunez has worked as a universal banker at Valley Bank since 2017, her obituary says.

Nunez spent her free time painting and creating art with nature as one of her main subjects. She pursued tattoo artistry and even photography, her obituary says.

Nunez eventually worked in her own studio and created a portfolio filled with both black and white and vivid color photos. She loved traveling, motorcycling and “the experience of traveling with the wind,” her obituary states.

Nunez is survived by her parents, Anita Fontes and Luis Aranguren; her spouse, Maria N. Nunez-Castillo; her brother, Michael Aranguren and his wife, Victoria; her fraternal grandfather, Julio Aranguren; her mother-in-law, Bernalda Castillo and her animals, Luna and Iris.

Click here for the full obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.