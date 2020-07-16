'Magic School Bus' Author, Newark Native Joanna Cole Dies, 75

Joanna Cole, author of the “Magic School Bus” book series and a Newark native, died Sunday. She was 75.

Cole, who had lived in Sioux City, Iowa, grew up in East Orange and died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

“We're deeply saddened to report the passing of Joanna Cole, award-winning author of the bestselling The Magic School Bus series,” Scholastic said in a statement.

“Today, we honor and celebrate her incredible legacy that has inspired curiosity in science for children around the world.”

The author’s 13 "Magic School Bus" books, published between 1986 and 2010, follow the educational adventures of Ms. Valerie Frizzle and her students, who travel to scientific and seemingly impossible locations in their magical bus.

From subjects like the ocean floor to the solar system, the middle of a hurricane, the human body and even the age of the dinosaurs, the successful Scholastic series sold more than 93 million copies throughout 13 countries, making these books the most famous of the more than 250 Cole had written.

