Dina Golas Of Glen Ridge Dies, 53

Dina Marie Golas of Glen Ridge died peacefully at home on Nov. 18, 2020. She was 53 years old.

A West Hartford, CT native, Golas graduated from Hall High School, and was chosen by her classmates to deliver the commencement address, her obituary with O'Boyle Funeral Home says.

She went on to earn degrees from Union College (BS) and UConn (MBA). She spent most of her career working on Wall Street, as the managing director of institutional equity sales for RW Baird.

Golas went on to raise two sons, and had worked as a certified domestic violence counselor for the Montclair Police Department.

She was also recently named to the Board of Directors for Fight Colorectal Cancer (CRC).

The mom of two was remembered for her work ethic, zest for life and generosity.

Click here for the full obituary from O'Boyle Funeral Home.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.