'Dedicated To Helping Those In Need:' Montclair Native Molly Monaghan Dies Unexpectedly, 28

Beloved Montclair High School graduate Molly Maloney Monaghan died unexpectedly at her home in New York City on Sunday, Nov. 27. She was 28.

Born in Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn, Molly was raised in Montclair and went to Northeast Elementary School and Mt. Hebron Middle School, her obituary says.

At Montclair High School, Molly spent two seasons as a co-manager of the Montclair Mounties football team before graduating with the Class of 2012.

She continued to stride high by attending Penn State University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics and business in 2016 and even spent time teaching English at the Mare de Deu de Nuria Primary School in Barcelona, Spain.

After college, Molly spent several years serving as a private wealth management associate at Stifel Financial Corporation in New York City, her memorial says.

She then managed the Customer Success Team at PitchBook Data in New York City.

Above all, Molly was “dedicated to helping those in need,” her memorial says. She was a board member at an Irish American resource group known as the Irish Community Network NYC and was also a foster caregiver with a number of dog rescue groups.

Molly is remembered for her awe-inspiring generosity, her individuality, and her constant ability to spread joy to others.

“Molly was creative, mischievous and blessed with a wicked wit and an unforgettable smile,” reads Molly’s obituary. “She was deeply loved by her family and a remarkably large community of friends.”

Molly is survived by her loving parents, Hilary Walsh and Kevin Monaghan; her sisters, Annie and Cristina; her brother, Rory; French bulldog, Max, and many close friends.

Molly’s memorial gathering was held at Egan and Sons Pub in Montclair on Friday, Dec. 2.

Donations can be made in Molly’s honor to Pixie and Paws Rescue, described as a “not-for-profit, animal rescue group dedicated to saving imperiled dogs and bringing them to New York to be fostered into loving homes.”

“Molly was always the spirit of our group of fun,” reads one of several tributes on Molly’s obituary. “I think of those memories often and I will cherish them forever.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Molly Maloney Monaghan.

