South Plainfield Sixth Graders Star In Drug Abuse Prevention PSA

Three sixth grade students in South Plainfield will soon star in their very own substance abuse prevention PSA after winning this year’s statewide Middle School PSA Challenge.

Grant School sixth-graders Camilla Chavez, Ella Kloby and Giulianna Zazzara wrote “Cool Things,” which was selected as the winning script for the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s (PDFNJ) annual statewide Middle School PSA Challenge.

Sponsored by the Bridges Networking Group, the annual challenge requires students in fifth through eighth grade to create a 30-second script with a message promoting substance use prevention.

The winners are selected based on a number of criteria, including peer-to-peer relatability, the ability to create a video from the script, and of course, the prevention message itself.

“It is inspiring to see the powerful messages these students created that encourage others to lead a healthy lifestyle free of drugs and alcohol,” said Angelo Valente, Executive Director for the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey. “The peer-to-peer messages are an important way for middle school children to discuss and combat peer pressure that they may encounter when it comes to trying drugs or alcohol.”

The students will film and star in the announcement this summer, and it will air on cable stations throughout the tri-state area.

