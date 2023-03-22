ROAD RAGE: Woman Wanted For Questioning After Driver Points Handgun At Victim's Head In Newark

A 42-year-old woman is wanted for questioning in a road rage incident in which a driver allegedly brandished a handgun, authorities said.

Newark police want to question Yolanda Brooks in connection with an aggravated assault incident that occurred on Thursday, March 9, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.

At 4:37 p.m., a transportation van driver was cut off by a driver in a black Nissan near Plymouth Street and South Munn Avenue, Fragé said.

The driver of the Nissan exited along with a passenger with whom the transportation driver had a verbal altercation earlier, Fragé said.

The driver of the Nissan allegedly brandished a handgun, pointing it at the victim’s head, before returning to his vehicle along with the transportation van’s earlier passenger. The suspect was wearing a gray jacket and black jeans.

Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Yolanda Brooks to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

