Reports: NJ Producer Heard About Toxicity On Ellen Show For Years, O'Donnell Has Compassion

Cecilia Levine
Judy Gold and Rosie O'Donnell
Judy Gold and Rosie O'Donnell Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg/Jason Paul Smith

A comedian and producer with New Jersey roots has been hearing about the toxic work environment at the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" for years.

Newark native and two-time Emmy Award-winner Judy Gold opened up in an exclusive interview with Page Six.

The 57-year-old stand-up comic says DeGeneres was very nice and has only worked with her once, but Gold said she has been "hearing this forever."

One of the show's writers once said "the happiest day of their life was when they cleaned up their desk and got to leave," Gold told Page Six.

Rosie O'Donnell, formerly of Saddle River, said during a Busy Phillips podcast she has compassion for DeGeneres.

"I think she has some social awkwardness," said O'Donnell.

Former employees speaking anonymously in a BuzzFeed News report published last month said DeGeneres' "be kind bu****it" is just for show.

The report said senior managers and executive producers were to blame for the toxic environment, DeGeneres was responsible for it since it's her name on the show.

