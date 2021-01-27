Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
News

RECOGNIZE HER? FBI Says She Could Help ID Victim In Child Sex Abuse Video

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who could help identify the woman is asked to submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
Anyone who could help identify the woman is asked to submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Photo Credit: FBI

The FBI turned to the public for help Wednesday finding a woman who could help identify a child victim in an ongoing sex abuse case.

The bureau released photos along with a brief description of “Jane Doe 43,” who agents said is between 20 and 30 years old, has dark hair and is heard in a video speaking English.

She’s seen with a child in the video, which was “first seen and likely created in October of 2019,” an FBI bulletin says.

Anyone who could help identify the woman is asked to submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

MORE: FBI Wanted

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.