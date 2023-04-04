Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Kidnapper Coaxes 12-Year-Old Into His Car, Sexually Assaults Her At His NJ Home: Prosecutor
News

Newark Student Slashed At School: Police

Sam Barron
A 12-year-old was slashed in the cheek at Roberto Clemente Elementary School.
A 12-year-old was slashed in the cheek at Roberto Clemente Elementary School. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 12-year-old boy was slashed in the cheek at a Newark elementary school on Tuesday, April 4, according to police. 

The boy was slashed following an altercation with another child at Roberto Clemente Elementary School at 257 Summer Ave, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The injured boy was transported to University Hospital and is in stable condition, Fragé said.

The incident remains under investigation, Fragé said. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.