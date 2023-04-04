Newark Student Slashed At School: Police

A 12-year-old boy was slashed in the cheek at a Newark elementary school on Tuesday, April 4, according to police.

The boy was slashed following an altercation with another child at Roberto Clemente Elementary School at 257 Summer Ave, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The injured boy was transported to University Hospital and is in stable condition, Fragé said.

The incident remains under investigation, Fragé said.

