Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Newark NJ Transit Worker Working Remotely After COVID-19 Exposure

Valerie Musson
An NJ transit employee in Newark has been asked to work from home after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said.
A Newark NJ transit worker has been asked to work remotely after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The employee did not come into work after having contact with the presumed positive patient, NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said.

The employee works in the Capital Programs department and contacted Medical Services last weekend when they realized that someone they had contact with was later tested positive for the virus, officials said.

Cleaning and sanitation crews were dispatched to perform an “enhanced cleaning regimen” throughout headquarters as well as the areas the employee worked, officials said.

Meanwhile, employees who have the ability have been working remotely, officials said.

The is the NJ Transit's second to take precautions following potential exposure. The first was an engineer who self-quarantined last week after his wife had come in contact with a confirmed case.

Other measures the facility is taking to prevent COVID-19 related risks can be found on the NJ Transit website .

