Home-Baked Goods Are Now Legally Profitable In New Jersey

New Jersey residents can now legally sell baked goods from their homes, reports say.

The home-based bakers are required to apply for a permit to run a “cottage food” business from their own kitchens, according to a report published by the New Jersey Department of Health on Monday.

New Jersey was the only state in the country that prohibited selling baked goods from home.

The state initially mandated that they operate from a commercial kitchen, out of concern for safety and sanitation.

However, they are limited to what products may be produced and sold.

These items include breads, cakes, cupcakes, cookies, pastries, candy, dried fruit, dried pasta, dry baking mix, jams and jellies, fruit pies, fudge, granola, honey, nuts, nut butters, popcorn and caramel corn, roasted coffee, dried tea, herbs, waffle cones, pizzelles, and more, according to the report.

They would need to seek state approval for any additional products.

The home-based bakers were also given a strict yearly revenue cap of $50,000, the report says.

They are required to label their products with an ingredient list and a disclaimer that the food was prepared in a home kitchen that has not been inspected by the state department of health.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.