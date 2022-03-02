Hollywood Actors Dine At North Jersey Restaurant While Filming Movie

Did you catch a glimpse? William H. Macy and Emma Roberts were spotted at the same New Jersey restaurant in the last week.

Fascino Restaurant on Bloomfield Avenue posted a photo of the 71-year-old "Shameless" actor on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Days later, the 31-year-old "American Horror Story" star was captured posing with staff at the Italian restaurant, according to the eatery's Instagram.

Macy and Roberts are believed to be among the many stars filming the Paramount film "Maybe I Do" in the Essex County town, NorthJersey.com reports.

Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, and Luke Bracey are said to be filming in the same location for the same film, according to the outlet.

Roberts was also spotted at Tierney's Tavern on Valley Road with her "Holidate" co-star, Bracey, The Montclair Girl reports. The exact date of that appearance was unknown.

Additionally, Keaton apparently paid a visit to Egan & Sons on Walnut Street sometime last week, the outlet said.

