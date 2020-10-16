Feds: Two NJ Bloods Subset Leaders Nabbed With Pounds Of Fentanyl, Heroin

An investigation into drug trafficking in Monmouth and Middlesex counties and elsewhere led to the arrests of two reputed ranking Bloods gang members, federal authorities said Friday.

Leonard “Clap” Wade, 49, of New Brunswick, and Ezra “Doonka” Strong, 30, of Brick, remained in federal custody, charged with conspiring to sell nearly a pound of fentanyl and nearly four ounces of heroin.

Wade also is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of ammo, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Authorities have seized nearly two pounds of the lethal fentanyl, along with 1½ pounds of heroin, during the probe, Carpenito said.

Wade, a reputed ranking member of the Sex Money Murder (SMM) subset of the Bloods, was arrested after a warranted search of his home earlier this month turned up a 9mm semi-automatic “privately made” polymer handgun, along with 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition and five rounds of .45-caliber ammunition, the U.S. attorney said.

Strong is a reputed ranking member of another Blood subset, the Fruit Town Brims, he said.

Carpenito credited special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Monmouth/Ocean HIDTA Task Force – assisted by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Gang and Criminal Enterprise Unit -- with the investigation leading to the arrests.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren E. Repole of Carpenito’s 4OCDETF/Narcotics Unit is handling the case for the government.

