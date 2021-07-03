Family Of Bicyclist Killed In Newark’s Ironbound Settles Suit For $2.5M

The family of a mechanic who was struck and killed on his bicycle in The Ironbound has reportedly settled a wrongful death lawsuit for $2.5 million.

Renato Gomes, 42, was struck and run over by a tractor-trailer hauling fuel as he rode his bicycle on July 10, 2018 in the Down Neck neighborhood of Newark where the Brazilian native worked, authorities said at the time.

Surveillance video captured images of the horrific crash at Adam and Thomas streets, where he was pronounced dead, they said.

Renato Roberto Gomes was born in São Paulo, where worked at a Mercedes Benz plant before emigrating to the United States in early 2016.

His wife, Monica Munhoz Gomes, and their three children remained behind but came to visit the Christmas before he was killed. They returned to the United States to claim his remains.

The widow later sued the driver, Klidjan Bozali, and KAG Merchant Gas Group in U.S. District Court in Newark, records show.

New Jersey Law Journal reported this week that she settled for $2.5 million.

Attorney Michael Gallardo of Ginarte, Gallardo, Gonzalez & Winograd represented the family.

Moment of silence where Renato Gomes was killed in The Ironbound. Brick City Bike Collective

