Essex County Executive DiVincenzo Reports 'Mild Symptoms' With Positive Coronavirus Infection

Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. announced Wednesday that he’d tested positive for the coronavirus and has been self-quarantined for nearly two weeks.

“I decided to get testing after experiencing a fever for several days and have been self-quarantined since March 21,” DiVincenzo, 67, said in a statement.

“So far, my symptoms have been mild and I have been feeling [all right],” the Newark-born, fifth-term county executive said. “By working remotely, I have not allowed this virus to prevent me from serving our communities and the residents of Essex County.

“I implore everyone to practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, limit your movements in public and stay home.

“We are in the midst of a public health crisis,” DiVincenzo emphasized. “The prudent actions we take now will determine how severe the impacts of the [c]oronavirus will be later.”

