Distressed Boy Who Wet His Pants Gets Help From Newark Officer

A distressed boy who had wet his pants got help from a compassionate police officer in Newark.

Newark Police Officer L. Ciesla found the boy near Broad Street and Branford Street, the city’s department of public safety said Tuesday.

Ciesla then went to a nearby store and bought the boy new clothes using her own money.

“Officer Ciesla went above and beyond in making the child’s day brighter by giving him a fresh set of clothes and helping him change, literally on her knees,” the department said.

“We salute Officer Ciesla for treating the child as if he were a member of her own family.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.