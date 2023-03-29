CHILD SEX STING: German Traveler Busted At NJ Hotel After Flying In: Authorities

A German man who flew to the United States for what he thought would be sex with children 10 and 11 years old at a New Jersey hotel was instead arrested by undercover officers, authorities said.

Christian Stefan Walther, 38, of Erfurt, Germany, communicated with two officers via email, phone, and an encrypted messaging app about his “desire for sexual encounters with young children,” U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

The officers had posed as members of a group of child predators who had access to young children, he said.

Walther, who called himself a "perv to some extent," sent one of the officers a pair of videos showing an adult male sexually assaulting a prepubescent girl, the U.S. attorney said.

He also “expressed his desire to engage in sexual conduct with children aged 8 to 12 and explained that he had lied to his friends in Germany about the purpose of his trip to the United States,” Sellinger added.

"I am a huge fan of oral sex -- the deeper the better," Walther wrote, according to a complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Newark, "and you already know that I want to go b***s deep in their throats and f**k them, probably with force."

Walther said he was ready to "fly over for a really good fun time,” the complaint filed by Homeland Security Investigation alleges.

"He also said he “love[d] the fact you only have girls and that you meet in groups and you all get to play with the littles," it says. "If I was in your shoes, I would do them daily."

Walther traveled from Germany to New Jersey on March 23 for “what he believed would be a sexual encounter with one or more children at a hotel,” the U.S. attorney said.

He was met by the undercover agents who took him into custody, Sellinger said.

Walther is charged with one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Sellinger credited special agents of the Newark-based Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigation. He also thanked New Jersey State Police for this assistance.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Specht of Sellinger’s General Crimes Unit in Newark.

