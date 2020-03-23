Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
2 Bloomfield Residents Die Of Coronavirus, 16 Cases Reported Total

Cecilia Levine
Two Bloomfield residents have died of coronavirus, officials said.

Two more positive cases were also confirmed, bringing the total township case number to 16 as of Monday, Mayor Michael J. Venezia said.

Venezia did not identify the people who died, only urged residents to stay home "unless absolutely necessary," practice social distancing and wash hands often.

There were 27 coronavirus-related fatalities reported in New Jersey as of Monday, and presumptive positive 2,844 cases.

