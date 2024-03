The officer was responding to a Hawkins Street home near Horatio Street to assist DCP&P in gaining entry around 3:30 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

That's when a female suspect threw a hot liquid, suspected to be bleach, on the office, Frage said.

The officer was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center for treatment of second-degree burns and the woman, whose name has not been released, was arrested.

