Newark Native, Dad Of 2 Jason Rodriguez Dies Suddenly: 'More Than A Friend'

Jason Rodriguez, who was born and raised in Newark, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at the age of 40, according to his obituary.

<p>Jason Rodriguez</p>

Jason Rodriguez

 Photo Credit: Jason Rodriguez Facebook
Sam Barron

He attended St. Peter's Elementary School, where he met Jessica Santiago, the mother of his two children, Siarrah and Alijah and graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel, his obituary reads.

A devoted fan of the Miami Dolphins, Rodriguez enjoyed watching their games and his favorite movie was "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," according to his obituary. 

Mourners were asked to wear football apparel in his honor, according to his obituary.

"We loved [Jason] so much," wrote one mourner.  "He was more than a friend. He was family. He had a huge heart and loved deeply with no judgment."

A funeral was held on Monday, Nov. 13 at St. Lucy's Roman Catholic Church in Newark and he was buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Arlington. To view his obituary, click here. 

