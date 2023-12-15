A Few Clouds 57°

Newark Man Convicted Of Fatally Stabbing, Strangling Girlfriend: Prosecutors

Nasean Torres, a 49-year-old Newark man was convicted of murder on Thursday, Dec. 14 for fatally stabbing and strangling his longtime girlfriend in July 22, authorities said.

<p>Nasean Torres</p>

Nasean Torres

 Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

On July 22, police responded to 47 Palm St. in Newark and found Elizabeth Kelley, 55, lying in the basement floor of her home, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said. It was determined she died from manual strangulation and multiple stab wounds, Stephens said.

Following a three week trial, it took the jury less than an hour to convict Torres, Stephens said. He faces up to life in state prison when he is sentenced in February. 

