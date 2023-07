Blocker, a Newark native, opened Beyond Soul, a soul food and seafood restaurant at 40 Jay Street on Tuesday, July 11, in the city. To help with costs, including signing a lease, Blocker started a fundraiser. As of Friday, July 21, almost $3,600 has been raised.

Beyond Soul is also the name of a catering company Blocker ran. She was also a contestant on the Food Network's "Chef Boot Camp."

To view the fundraiser, click here.

