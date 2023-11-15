Newark Boys Chorus School Announces Closure

In a letter sent to donors and supporters on Tuesday, Nov. 7, the school announced it is temporarily ceasing operations due to lack of funds.

The tuition free school was founded in 1969 and educates boys in grades 3 to 8. The chorus has performed on six continents and at venues like Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the White House. A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched over the summer and raised at least $21,000, with the Horizon Foundation promising to match donations.

The school had set a goal of raising $500,000 by the end of October, but was unable to do, Robert Wright, the Newark Boys Chorus School board chair said. The students have all been enrolled in new schools, Wright said.

"We remain hopeful that this closure will be temporary," Wright said. "The Newark Boys Chorus School Board, along with its Development Committee and the Head of School, is committed to actively seeking funding. During this operational pause, we will dedicate our efforts to securing the resources required to continue the remarkable legacy and mission of the Newark Boys Chorus School."

According to a June 2021 tax filing, the school earned $2.2 million in revenue, with expenses totaling $977,000. The school had $1.67 million in assets and $389,000 in liabilities.

