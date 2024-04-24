Newark Airport's Terminal A Named Best New Terminal

Terminal A was named the world's best new airport terminal by Skytrax, a preeminent global airport evaluation firm. Skytrax had recently given the terminal a five star rating following an audit of its facilities, operations and customer service last year.

“This is a tremendously well-deserved honor for the flagship of the Port Authority’s ongoing renaissance at Newark Liberty International Airport,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “It’s no surprise that the industry’s leader has bestowed one of its highest honors on this facility. From the distinctly Jersey aesthetic to the first-rate amenities and home-grown attractions, Terminal A is a point of pride for the Garden State that the whole world now gets to enjoy.”

At a price tag of $2.7 billion, Terminal A was the Port Authority's largest single investment in New Jersey and the state's largest design-build project, replacing the 50-year-old original terminal. The terminal served 15 million passengers in its first year of service.

Features at the 1-million-square-foot terminal include local artwork, a children's play space, dozens of dining options, a sensory room for neurodivergent travelers and their families, and a children's lending library curated by a 5th grader.

