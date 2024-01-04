Montclair Restaurant Duo Maddox + Masuko Close: 'Run Very Poorly'

The Maddox and Musoko, two restaurants that shared a space at 193 Glenridge Ave., announced both restaurants have shuttered as of New Year's Day. The Maddox specialized in American cuisine while the Musoko was a pan-Asian sushi bar. The restaurants opened last April.

On the restaurant's Instagram page, patrons expressed shock at the sudden closure.

"This was a great local spot," said one commenter.

"Omg no," exclaimed another user. I had an amazing time here and the food and ambiance was amazing!!!

Other commenters were not surprised the restaurants closed so quickly.

"They lasted far longer than they should have," said one commenter. "Bad food along with inconsistent cocktails, zero management and run by a chef who spent more time after opening on the floor chatting than making sure the food was good! The writing was on the wall for a while."

"Run very poorly," said another commenter. "Not letting in locals, making them wait in line. Plenty of other options in Montclair."

