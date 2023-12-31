"Michael was an energetic, smart and amazing young man whose life was turned upside down this past summer," reads a GoFundMe launched for the family.

He died at home on Christmas Eve, his obituary says.

Michael was a student at McKinley Elementary School and enjoyed "riding his bike, and was always ready to play games," the obituary continues.

"A creative young man, he loved building and creating with Legos, and cherished time spent camping with his family."

More than $24,000 had been raised on the GoFundMe for Michael's family as of Sunday, Dec. 31. Services were held Dec. 27 with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.

