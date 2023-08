Conway, a Belleville resident, has created a fundraiser to assist her niece and several other family members who reside on the island. As of Tuesday, August 15, $525 has been raised.

Conway said her entire family is safe but they lost their home and belongings and currently staying with someone else.

"They currently don't have much cell service and need everything to restart their lives," Conway said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.