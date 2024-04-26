On Monday, April 1 at 1 p.m., a man met up with a woman on the 100 block of Avon Avenue after she offered to sell him a car, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

The woman told the man he had to walk to the 100 block of Jelliff Avenue to see the car, Fragé said. Once there, they met another man who advised them the vehicle would arrive soon, Fragé said.

As the man became concerned about the transaction, he walked away, but then he was approached by two men who robbed him at gunpoint, Fragé said. Detectives are seeking Marie Campbell, a.k.a. Baby Cakes for questioning, Fragé said. She is 5'4" and weighs 170 lbs., Fragé said.

