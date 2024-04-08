Man Arrested After Firing Gun In Maplewood Domestic Dispute: Cops

Officers initially responded to the scene for the domestic incident and after an on-scene investigation arrested Kevin Lafferty, Maplewood police said in a release.

Lafferty was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and possession of hollow point ammunition during the commission of a crime, police said.

Lafferty was transported to county jail, police said. There was no direct threat to the public, police said. The firearm was retrieved and taken for evidence, police said.

