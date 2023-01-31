'You Look Like Joe Manganiello,' Verona Coffee Shop Owner Tells Joe Manganiello

Danielle Kermizian was getting ready to teach a workout class in the gym connected to her Verona coffee shop, The Compound Coffee Co., when a guy who looked just like Joe Manganiello walked in last Friday, Jan. 27.

He was at least 6-foot-5 and very handsome. He was also holding a Chihuahua, the same breed as the dog Manganiello shares with his wife, Sofia Vergara.

"You look just like that guy, Joe Manganiello," a flustered Kermizian said.

Her manager agreed: "Yeah, you look just like him."

Kermizian left to teach her class and told the ladies that they just had to see the dapper man who walked through the front doors. And then she remembered, she left her coffee at the bar.

"I ran back out and I said, 'You look exactly like him,'" Kermizian recalled.

That's when her manager broke the news: It was him.

"I was so embarrassed I said, 'What are you doing here?'" the coffee shop owner said.

Turns out, the "Spider-Man" and "Justice League" actor was filming a documentary in a studio space next door with Stephen Colbert, a Montclair resident, Kermizian said. He was letting his dog out and grabbing some coffee before their day began.

"He was so personable and so humble," Kermizian said. "We went into the library lounge to take a picture, and he was so nice. And then he went on his way next door."

And now Kermizian will never not recognize Manganiello again.

