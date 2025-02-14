Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice
Breaking News: NJ-Based Crypto Firm Will Pay SEC, States Unprecedented $100M Penalty
Valentine's Day Heartbreak: Cory Booker & Rosario Dawson Reportedly Call It Quits

Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson (October 2019).
Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson (October 2019). Photo Credit: Rosario Dawson Instagram

New Jersey lawmaker Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson reportedly spent this Valentine's Day apart after more than two years as a couple, People reports citing a source close to the New Jersey native.

The senator and the New York City actress reportedly remain close friends. 

The two connected at a political fundraiser for a mutual friend in Spring 2018, and began dating months later.

Dawson apparently moved in with Booker in Newark in 2020, and accompanied him to Joe Biden's presidential inauguration the following year.

Click here for the full story from People. 

