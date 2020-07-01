Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Pick Your Protein Then Add Three Sides: Southern Comfort Food Spot Opens In Maplewood

Valerie Musson
Hazel's Country Kitchen in Maplewood specializes in Southern classics -- like the Nashville hot chicken sandwich.
Hazel's Country Kitchen in Maplewood specializes in Southern classics -- like the Nashville hot chicken sandwich. Photo Credit: Robin & Sue Photography and Styling

Hungry for some doggone good classic Southern comfort? Culinary entrepreneur Todd Marvel is bringing just that to Maplewood with the recent launch of "Hazel's Country Kitchen."

Located inside of salad eatery Sprout on Maplewood Avenue, Hazel's Country Kitchen is open for pick-up and delivery Tuesday through Saturdays, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The idea is simple: Meat + 3. Customers choose a protein, then add three sides.

Protein options include fried chicken, the Nashville hot chicken sandwich, homestyle meatloaf, southwestern pulled chicken sandwich and the cauliflower steak with house-made chimichurri sauce.

Side options include sweet corn niblets, pinto beans, butter bean salad, macaroni and cheese, fried apples, mashed potatoes, fried cauliflower and southern-style green beans.

A value-conscious specialty of the house is the family-friendly Hazel’s Barn Box: it includes 8 pieces of Fried Chicken, a pint of mashed potatoes, and 4 pieces of house-baked corn bread for $25.99.

Hazel's Country Kitchen is located inside of Sprout, 181A Maplewood Ave., open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, for pickup and delivery.

