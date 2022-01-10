North Jersey Couple Helping Relatives Forced From Ukraine Featured On Home Renovation Show

A North Jersey couple helping relatives flee the war in Ukraine had help making the welcome an extra warm one from George Oliphant, of the NBC renovation show "George to the Rescue."

A Montclair real-estate professional, Oksana Shevchuk-Shah came to Oliphant through his wife, Zoe, who also works in real estate, NJ Advance Media reports.

When 46-year-old George Oliphant — also of Montclair — heard Oksana and her husband Milind Shah were getting ready to take in Ukrainian relatives forced out of their home by the war, he knew he had to help, he told the outlet. With just three weeks before the family arrived, Oliphant had to move fast.

The episode will mark the premier of the upcoming "George to the Rescue" season. A preview of it was posted to YouTube in August. The episode aired Saturday, Oct. 1 on WNBC, and will be available on Oct. 2 on YouTube.

