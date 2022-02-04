NJ Designer Stars On New HGTV Show

An interior designer with New Jersey ties is starring on a new HGTV show.

Noel Gatts, of Bloomfield, stars alongside Joe Mazza, on "Inspector Joe."

The show follows Mazza as he looks for homes that pose risks to potential buyers with Gatts by his side finding financially savvy ways to make their design dreams come true, the show's description says.

Gatts is the principal designer at her company, Beam & Bloom. She and her husband bought a 3-bedroom 1941 colonial "fixer-upper" in the Brookdale section of Bloomfield, her website says.

"Thus, the home design adventure began," it reads. "The mission? …to help create heart+home+harmony for her clients and her community."

Tune in to HGTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. to watch.

