Most Popular Ice Cream Shops In Essex County

Absolute Zero Ice Cream, Montclair: The one-of-a-kind creamery earned a 4.7/5-star Google rating and is known for serving decadent ice cream rolls, which come in various flavors and can be topped with fruits, cereals, cookies and other tasty treats. 410 Bloomfield Avenue

Mark & Julie’s Homemade Ice Cream, West Orange: With a 4.5/5-star Google rating, Mark & Julie’s has established itself as an area staple, serving everything from ice cream cones and sundaes to milkshakes, smoothies, frozen chocolate-covered bananas and more. 476 Pleasant Valley Way

Applegate Farm, Montclair: Steeped in history, the farm survived the Civil War, The Great Depression, and two World Wars to become one of the largest retail outlets for ice cream on the East Coast, its website says. Applegate offers chocolate-dipped bananas, shakes, chocolates and -- of course -- homemade ice cream. Top favorite flavors include Maple Walnut, Graham Central Station, Peach, Swiss Chocolate Almond and more. 616 Grove St., Upper Montclair

Holsten’s Ice Cream, Chocolate & Restaurant, Bloomfield: While Holsten’s is considered a full-fledged restaurant, the eatery is particularly known for its homemade ice cream and recently celebrated its 75th year in business. With 4.6/5 stars, Holsten’s serves popular homemade ice cream flavors including vanilla fudge, mint chip, coffee chip and butter pecan.

Fun fact: Holsten’s is also known for being the site of the finale of HBO series “The Sopranos.” 1063 Broad Street

Nasto’s Ice Cream Co. — Old World Desserts, Newark: Truly a dessert-lover’s paradise, Nasto’s earned 4.6/5 stars and serves so much more than your average ice cream shop. In addition to countless novelty treats, Nasto’s offers dozens upon dozens of creative ice cream and gelato flavors such as sea salt caramel pretzel, sweet potato pie and honey fig. 236 Jefferson Street

Frozen in Time Ice Cream, Livingston: The Livingston staple earned 4.7/5 stars and is famous not only for its variety of Hershey’s ice cream flavors but for its own creative and customized treats. Among the most popular items are bubble waffles, ice cream nachos and affogato (soft serve yogurt with a shot of espresso). 129 S. Livingston Avenue #3010

