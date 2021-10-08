'Life Keeps Getting Better' For Montclair Native Christina Ricci Expecting 2nd Baby

"Life keeps getting better."

That's what former Montclair resident Christina Ricci captioned her most recent Instagram post announcing the birth of her second child.

The baby's father is apparently hairstylist Mark Hampton, tagged in the bottom of the caption.

The 41-year-old actress -- who attended Montclair High and the Morristown Beard schools -- is currently in Vancouver, British Columbia filming Showtime series "Yellowjackets."

Ricci shares 7-year-old son Freddie with her ex James Heerdegen. She was granted an emergency protective order against Heerdegen last summer after a purported incident at their Los Angeles home.

